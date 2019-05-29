The heat is on for the middle of the work week in Fredericksburg.
The 90s are in town this week...and that’s not a reference to a music genre. Yesterday’s respective highs of 90 and 92 at Stafford Regional airport and the University of Mary Washington were a prequel to even hotter conditions today (Wednesday). Fredericksburg area thermometers will soar to the mid-90s this afternoon and, coupled with high dew point levels, the heat index will top out over 100 degrees.
Those temperatures are well above average at this point in May when we should be experiencing daily highs right at the 80 degree mark. The current weather pattern has “left the furnace on” outdoors and Thursday will bring more miserably hot conditions with highs again in the mid-90s. Fortunately, this heat wave won’t last beyond tomorrow as the pattern will shift by the weekend.
Meanwhile, the combination of high heat and humidity provides the fuel for strong to severe thunderstorms. The graphic is a reminder of how the National Weather Service categorizes storm strength, with the two right-most panels describing parameters that define “severe” storms. Note that none of the categories mentions lightning or flooding rains. The former is a key ingredient of ALL thunderstorms and the latter can occur during any convective storm.
The Fredericksburg area is split today between a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe storms later this afternoon south of the Rappahannock River and a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) north of the river. A few thunderstorms could rumble across the region by 3 o’clock or so but the main threat seems to be a bit later. A weak upper level shortwave crossing the mountains will trigger stronger convection over areas east of the Blue Ridge after 6:00 p.m.
Folks need to have multiple warning sources (smartphone apps, local TV/radio, NOAA weather radio, etc) handy both this afternoon and even Thursday as a Marginal Risk will still cover Fredericksburg tomorrow. Recent storm damage around the ‘Burg should provide evidence of the need to take shelter when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. And always respect the lightning threat from any thunderstorm: “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”!
As for that pattern shift mentioned above? Starting Friday area temperatures look to slide back down toward more average values as we turn the calendars to month of June. More comfortable conditions are coming!