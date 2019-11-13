Instead of mid-November it feels more like a colder than average January stretch in Fredericksburg.
The average high and low temperatures for today – Wednesday - in Fredericksburg are 60 and 37 degrees (F). That’s a far cry from reality as lows around the region this morning were 25, 22, and 20 respectively at Shannon airport, Stafford Regional airport, and the University of Mary Washington. Meanwhile, this afternoon’s high temperature will struggle to reach the upper 30s. I’ve seen references to this being a “century level” event for being this cold this early across the eastern two-thirds of the nation.
The cold air and northerly winds combined this morning to create a “Bay streamer” as shown on the graphic. As the very dry air travels directly south down the Chesapeake Bay it picks up heat and moisture from the warmer waters which then converts to clouds (top panel with visible satellite) and possibly light snow (bottom panel with radar returns). The result is a smaller scale version of lake effect snows which occurs when cold dry air crosses the unfrozen Great Lakes.
By dawn Thursday morning, the light winds, clear skies, and dry air will combine to allow temperatures to plunge into the teens(!) in many Fredericksburg locations. Tomorrow afternoon will then moderate slightly as area thermometers claw their way back into the mid-40s, still well below average for the date. A weak reinforcing cold front will cross the area tomorrow night bringing clouds and possibly some mixed rain and snow showers (“fuzzy rain”) early Friday morning. Moisture will be limited with this system so precipitation totals will be light.
At this point, the upcoming weekend through the middle of next week looks to continue cooler than Fredericksburg averages. There are long range indications that temperatures will be on the upswing by the latter part of next week but meanwhile plan to keep those winter jackets handy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.