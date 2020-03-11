Clouds will hang around for much of Fredericksburg’s mid-week period.
A cold front which pushed through Fredericksburg near midnight won’t make it very far south of the area today (Wednesday). As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s (F), seasonable for mid-March but a bit cooler than yesterday’s low 70s. Light north winds during the morning will grow calm by early afternoon.
There is a small chance of showers overnight as a low pressure center squeaks eastward along the Virginia / North Carolina state line. Thursday will dawn with limited sunshine filtering through clouds ahead of a warm front which will lift northward. As that boundary approaches Fredericksburg, those clouds will lower and thicken during the late morning hours but afternoon temperatures will still rise into the low 60s. Showers will eventually dampen the ground late tomorrow night with up to a quarter-inch of liquid accumulating in area gauges.
The warm front will push north of the area early Friday morning, followed quickly by a cold front sweeping in from the west. Afternoon temperatures will climb back into the 70s and the clouds will give way to at least partly sunny skies. Winds look to be gusty for a few hours but will calm before sunset. At the moment, the weekend appears much cooler, especially Sunday. (More on that in Friday’s blogpost).
Meanwhile, it’s important to note that the statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning, March 17th. Virginia doesn’t have a Severe Weather Awareness Week so this drill is the time to focus on the severe threats that we experience during the spring and summer. The graphic provides a brief rundown of the types of severe events along with suggested safety actions.
While no severe weather is anticipated anytime soon, it’s a good idea to brush up on such things. We’ll talk more about it in the next few blogposts.
