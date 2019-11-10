A brief warmup will precede the next Arctic blast to affect Fredericksburg and vicinity.
It’s that time of autumn when the struggle between cold and warm air masses results in significant swings in temperature. After Saturday’s highs in the mid-40s followed by morning lows in the upper 20s Fredericksburg will actually warm to near 60 this – Sunday - afternoon. High pressure centered over the eastern U.S. will drift offshore today, turning surface winds around out of the southwest and pumping warmer and moister air into our region.
That southerly wind flow will continue overnight into Veterans Day, providing a pleasant holiday Monday (for many) with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s for the Fredericksburg area. However the mild conditions will deteriorate rapidly tomorrow night as another Arctic front approaches from the northwest. Clouds will overspread the area and rain will begin during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
I realize the snow hype machine has been in full force across social media the past week but this setup won’t bring much – if any – of the white stuff to Fredericksburg. The graphic shows the probability of at least an inch of accumulation from this system with the ‘Burg having less than 5% chance of seeing that amount. Just like a busy commuter train schedule the moisture and the cold air will be neck and neck with respect to departure and arrival times. The moisture will be scooting out of the area just as the cold air is moving in...not a good scenario for accumulating snow here.
Even so Fredericksburg area residents will likely see raindrops turn to snowflakes during the late morning and early afternoon hours Tuesday. There could be a little slush on the roads during mid-day and perhaps a light dusting on vegetation but that appears to be the extent from this setup. Temperatures Tuesday will start at 50 degrees near sunrise before dropping into the upper 30s by late morning.
Thanks to our veterans for their service to our nation!
