Quiet and pleasant weather will begin the work week, but a change looms ahead for Fredericksburg.
Today looks to feature fairly average conditions for the first Monday of November. Sunshine, light winds, and temperatures rising from morning lows near freezing to afternoon highs around 60 degrees will be the weather story for Fredericksburg and vicinity. Tuesday looks much the same albeit with both morning and afternoon temperatures a few degrees warmer.
A weak - and dry - cold front will cross the I-95 corridor early tomorrow evening. The only noticeable effect locally will be some clouds arriving during the afternoon followed by light breezes turning around from the north Tuesday night. Wednesday will then look and feel like a “rinse and repeat” day with clear skies and afternoon temperatures again rising to near 60 degrees.
Thursday will be a transition day for the Fredericksburg area with afternoon temperatures topping out again in the low 60s. As another cold front approaches from the west, clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. This boundary will bring some rain overnight Thursday (less than a half-inch) and will mark a significant change in the mild conditions as the air mass behind it will be of Arctic origin.
The graphic shows a high risk of much below normal temperatures in and around Fredericksburg next weekend as that Arctic air rushes into the region. Rest assured that the December-like air temperatures will be accompanied by gusty northerly winds such that wind chill will become something to be concerned about. After a brief respite on Veterans Day Monday, another cold onslaught will arrive next Tuesday and it appears that a third round of very cold air may blow into town by the following weekend.
So enjoy the mild and calm weather early this week while preparing for the arrival of much less favorable outdoor conditions. The Weather Blog will be taking a short break with the next post scheduled for Sunday November 10th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.