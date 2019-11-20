Mild and dry conditions will continue ahead of a weekend system that will dampen the weekend.
An upper level trough moving offshore this Wednesday morning will leave dry and sunnier conditions behind it. Winds will be out of the northwest all day, gusting to 15 mph at times. Meanwhile Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb from morning lows near 40 degrees to afternoon highs in the mid-50s, slightly below the average value for this date.
Thursday looks to begin sunny after morning temperatures that drop to near the freezing mark around Fredericksburg. Clouds will roll in during the late afternoon ahead of the next weather system but temperatures will still top out in the mid-50s with light northerly winds. The clouds will hang around tomorrow night and make viewing the possible Alpha Monocerotid meteor outburst somewhat dicey.
Friday may start with a few peeks of sunshine before scattered showers dot the landscape as a cold front nears Fredericksburg and vicinity. That boundary, accompanied by a low pressure center forming along it, will keep much of Friday and Saturday under cloudy skies with a good chance of rain. We could actually use more precipitation to continue alleviating the drought conditions that built up late this summer into early autumn.
And lest we forget it is still hurricane season Tropical Storm Sebastien is swirling around well east of Puerto Rico. As shown on this morning’s visible satellite (red "L" on graphic) the center of circulation is west of the cloud shield so it’s not a very organized storm. The forecast track will keep Sebastien a “fish storm” as it won’t threaten any land masses. The Atlantic basin hurricane season officially lasts through November 30th.
Happy Hump Day!
