Sunshine will be accompanied by more clouds through Thursday with another round of storms due into Fredericksburg to end the work week.
This – Wednesday – morning a “backdoor front” has slipped south of Fredericksburg. This boundary is being forced southward by high pressure building across New England. The visible satellite graphic shows the boundary (blue line) at the intersection of the surface winds (yellow lines) and overlaid by clouds. The air mass now over the ‘Burg is a bit cooler than the air it replaced, thus this afternoon's temperatures in the low to mid-70s won't be as warm as areas further south.
The clouds will thin out enough to admit some sunshine by late morning but then more cloudiness will barge into the area out of the northwest courtesy of a weak upper level disturbance. Tonight will wind up mostly cloudy as easterly surface winds port in low level moisture from off the Atlantic ocean. Thursday will dawn cloudy with scattered patches of drizzle and a morning low temperature in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow that “backdoor front” will slide northward as a warm front, passing through Fredericksburg near the noon hour. That will allow warmer air back into the area via brisk southerly winds and will also help the clouds break up. Thursday afternoon will turn out sunny and breezy with area thermometers recording daily maxima in the low 80s.
Then, Friday brings the specter of more severe weather into the region. Another strong low pressure system (the one that will propel the warm front northward Thursday) will swing through the Ohio valley on its way toward New England. Overhead the upper level winds at ~18,000 feet will accelerate to near record Mid-Atlantic values of well over 100 mph. This energy will help drive the potential of more heavy rain and severe thunderstorms late Friday afternoon into the overnight hours.
At the moment, the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Slight Risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe weather Friday with Richmond and Tidewater under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5). Another round of damaging straight line winds, hail, and a potential for tornadoes will thus threaten the ‘Burg to end the work week. Be sure to keep multiple sources of receiving warnings handy especially during the overnight hours Friday.
April is certainly being an active weather month this year!