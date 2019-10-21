Fredericksburg is sandwiched between two weather systems to begin the work week.
The graphic shows Fredericksburg and vicinity nestled between the departing remnants of tropical storm Nestor off the East Coast and the next low pressure system / cold front combination approaching from the west. Moisture left behind by the former is still causing low clouds over the area east of U.S. Route 29 this Monday morning. In fact as I write this, western sections of Fauquier, Culpeper, and Orange counties are in bright sunshine while the ‘Burg is still in the gloom.
The clouds will periodically part today yielding – at best – partly sunny skies. Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will flirt with the 70 degree mark this afternoon with very light winds. Then overnight, more clouds will move in ahead of the strong weather system approaching from the west. This is the same system that produced severe weather across Oklahoma and Texas yesterday, including a tornado in the Dallas area last night.
There is actually a small chance of severe weather across Virginia Tuesday afternoon from this system. Fredericksburg is at the northwest edge of a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – of severe weather while parts of the Tidewater area face a Slight Risk tomorrow. The potential for storms depends upon the path of a surface low pressure center that will form along the cold front. Right now, that low center looks to track just southeast of the ‘Burg which will lower the severe risk locally, but the Northern Neck should definitely be on the lookout for storms tomorrow afternoon.
Regardless, Tuesday will see more rain to supplement the 1-2 inches that fell yesterday across the region. Another quarter- to a half-inch of wetness will collect in Fredericksburg area rain gauges tomorrow while temperatures top out in the upper 60s under cloudy skies. This rainfall will help knock another small chunk out of the widespread drought conditions. Behind this next system the midweek weather then looks sunny and glorious.
Happy Monday!
