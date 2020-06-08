Nice conditions Monday will give way to heat and increasing humidity Tuesday.
High pressure ushered cooler and less humid Canadian air into the Fredericksburg area during the latter half of the weekend. That same system is keeping pleasant conditions around today (Monday) with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s (F), about average for early June. With sunshine available in abundance today the ultraviolet index will be in the very high to extreme range (see graphic) so sunblock would be a good idea for folks spending time outdoors.
Overnight that helpful high pressure will slide off the coast, allowing warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico to re-enter the region via southerly winds. Tuesday will thus be hotter and more humid than today with local Fredericksburg thermometers rising back into the 90s. No precipitation is expected tomorrow but chances of showers and thunderstorms return late Wednesday following another afternoon with temperatures in the 90s.
Meanwhile the bulk of the weather action will be occurring in the middle of the nation as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal dump inches of rain over large swathes of land through midweek. The center of circulation is forecast to track northward all the way to Hudson Bay in Canada, a highly unusual path for a tropical system. Widespread flooding will be possible across much of the Mississippi River valley the next couple of days. Also there will be a potential for severe storms over the Midwestern states triggered by Cristobal’s circulation.
Fortunately the tropical wildness will pass west of Virginia while Fredericksburg basks in typical summertime heat and humidity. Hey, it IS June!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.