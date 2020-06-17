Clouds and rain will dominate the end of the work week in Fredericksburg.
The Fredericksburg vicinity made it through the early part of this week with a bit of sunshine and only a few light showers. That changed overnight as the rain generated by the persistent cutoff upper low pressure finally arrived on the doorstep. Today – Wednesday – will feature much wetter conditions with temperatures topping out again in the low 70s (F) as northeasterly winds feed in cool air from off the Atlantic.
Pockets of steady rain will move through Fredericksburg tonight but by early tomorrow that will taper off to intermittent showers. The cutoff low will wobble back north and west on Thursday in a retrograde motion, allowing surface winds to gradually swing around from a more southerly (warmer) direction. Temperatures tomorrow will climb to the 80 degree mark, still below average for mid-June but enough to boost the available instability and thus increase chances for afternoon thunderstorms.
By tomorrow evening, that upper level system will have wandered back to a position near the Ohio / West Virginia border. The counterclockwise circulation around it will continue to pump warm moist air out of the south into Fredericksburg. Friday afternoon highs looks to reach the mid-80s even while bands of showers and thunderstorms continue to dampen the region. The graphic indicates that up to a couple inches of liquid is expected to collect in Fredericksburg area gauges through Friday evening.
Happy Hump Day!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.