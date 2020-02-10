A wet work week will dampen things once again for the Fredericksburg vicinity.
Showers have already arrived in Fredericksburg ahead of a cold front that is slowly crossing the Ohio valley this – Monday – morning. Gusty southwest winds are pumping sufficient warm moist air northward such that afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid-50s (F) despite the lack of sunshine. Area rain gauges will register less than a quarter-inch of liquid today.
Said cold front will take its sweet time crossing the mountains today and tomorrow as it bumps up against high pressure retreating eastward off the coast. A couple of low pressure “wrinkles” will form along the boundary and keep Fredericksburg and vicinity blanketed under clouds and steadier rain tonight, adding up to another half-inch or more on top of the daytime accumulation.
Tuesday will dawn with temperatures holding in the upper 40s as light showers continue until the cold front passes through Fredericksburg during the late morning. The rain will taper off from west to east by early afternoon and the clouds may even thin enough to glimpse the sun for a couple hours before it disappears below the horizon. Area thermometers will actually rise into the upper 50s tomorrow after the front pushes through.
If that was it for this week’s rain, it would be a good thing. Unfortunately, the early week storm is only part one. Part two is illustrated on the water vapor satellite graphic with two pieces which will come together midweek. Piece #1 is a northern upper level trough that will drop into the southern Plains states just as piece #2 – an upper level low – swings north and east from its current position just off the California coast. By Wednesday, the two will form another storm system which will bring more rain to Fredericksburg the latter half of the week.
Prepare for more wet weather!
