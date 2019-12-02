Clouds and showers will gradually clear out of Fredericksburg this week.
Although there could be some filtered sunshine this – Monday – morning cloudy skies and light showers will continue plaguing Fredericksburg to begin the work week. A surface low pressure is organizing off the Delmarva coastline this morning while an upper level low spins across the Old Dominion and weakens today. The left graphic panel shows the winds at the 500 mb level (roughly 18,000 feet above the surface) while the cloud swirl associated with the weakening upper level low is visible in the satellite image on the right graphic panel.
The combination of this surface and upper air activity will keep showers in Fredericksburg’s forecast much of today and tonight. Surface winds will increase as the coastal low strengthens so expect gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon through the evening hours. Local thermometers will only rise to the upper 40s (F) today with wind chill values 5-6 degrees lower than the air temperatures.
Tonight one last round of showers looks to sweep through Fredericksburg as the clock ticks toward midnight. Temperatures will have cooled enough by then that the precipitation could arrive in the form of snow. Folks up at that late hour may see some “conversational” flakes but no accumulation is expected. By Tuesday morning, drier air will sweep away the clouds leaving behind mostly sunny conditions. Winds will continue to gust up to 20 mph while tomorrow afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark in the Fredericksburg area.
A peek ahead at the long range shows warmer than average conditions are expected through at least the first half of December. Keep in mind that Fredericksburg’s average temperatures begin the month with highs in the low 50s and lows near freezing. By month’s end, those values dip to the mid-40s and mid-20s respectively. So “warmer than average” doesn’t necessarily translate into “balmy” but it does seem to preclude Arctic air outbreaks anytime soon.
