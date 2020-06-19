Clouds, showers, and storms will continue trudging through Fredericksburg this weekend.
Unfortunately, Fredericksburg area sunshine lovers will have to be satisfied with only intermittent rays this weekend as a persistent upper level system gradually edges off the coast by Sunday. This – Friday – morning scattered showers are moving northeastward through northern Virginia courtesy of that feature. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail today but there will be a few random peeks of old Sol (our sun). Even so temperatures will top out in the low 80s (F) this afternoon thanks to southerly winds.
Saturday’s weather looks much the same as today’s with similar temperatures. Tomorrow’s unique attribute is that the solstice will occur at 5:44 pm EDT, officially marking the beginning of astronomical summer for the Northern Hemisphere. The sun will rise tomorrow morning in the Fredericksburg vicinity at 5:46 am and won’t set until 8:36 pm. The graphic from timeanddate.com shows how the tilt of the Earth’s axis points our half of the planet most directly at the sun on this date.
As mentioned, earlier the upper level system will finally begin to depart the area on Sunday. However, that doesn’t mean conditions locally will improve significantly. There is nothing on the horizon to scour out the moisture left behind by that system so daily showers and storms are likely through Sunday. Temperatures will begin to creep upward by then, however, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s.
Precipitation totals around Fredericksburg look to total less than an inch this weekend but locales that experience thunderstorms could see more than that. Those storms aren’t expected to reach severe levels but strong winds and lightning will pose threats in addition to heavy rain. Keep a couple of weather warning sources handy and be safe this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.