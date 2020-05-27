Another damp and cloudy stretch lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
Folks craving sunny skies will have to wait – again – a few days. Although there could be a few peeks of sunshine late today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, Fredericksburg’s skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the work week. Another cutoff low is spinning around over the Mississippi valley, pumping Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into the area. Meanwhile, a system which has just been designated Tropical Storm Bertha is very near the South Carolina coastline.
Bertha will quickly move ashore and weaken today and its circulation center will track north and west as shown on the graphic. This system will bring another threat of excessive rainfall to areas in southwestern Virginia that don’t need any more rain. (The city of Roanoke has already received an all time record amount of precipitation so far this month.) While Fredericksburg looks to remain dry, most of today's showers will reach this area near dinnertime. Locally temperatures will top out in the mid-70s (F) this afternoon.
The rain will become steadier overnight in and around Fredericksburg, continuing through much of Thursday. If the sunshine hinted at by a few model solutions actually shows up tomorrow afternoon, there could also be a few strong to severe thunderstorms around the region. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has most of Virginia’s I-95 corridor (including the ‘Burg) under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather tomorrow. Area thermometers will climb to the low 80s tomorrow afternoon given that sunshine.
Folks craving more sunshine will have to wait for a cold front on Saturday to scour out the clouds and rain. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the sky tomorrow and have those weather warning sources (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps) close at hand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.