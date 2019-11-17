Another couple days of cool and cloudy conditions lie ahead for Fredericksburg.
A double-barreled set of weather features is creating the latest version of a cold air damming wedge across much of the Eastern seaboard. High pressure over northern New England is forcing a thin layer of cool air southward across the Piedmont at the same time a coastal storm is pushing in moist maritime air from the Atlantic. The latter feature – a genuine November nor’easter – is delineated on the visible satellite view and will track pretty much parallel to the coastline today (Sunday).
The result for Fredericksburg and vicinity will be mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures topping out in the mid-40s amid gusty northerly winds for another day of conditions more akin to January than November. (A Winter Weather Advisory is actually in effect for the Blue Ridge crest this morning.) As the nor’easter moves northward skies will remain mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few light showers thrown in the mix after lunchtime. Area thermometers will creep into the low 50s as the winds lighten a bit and turn around from the northwest.
The rest of this week appears much calmer with little in the way of major storm systems affecting Fredericksburg. Sunnier skies will be the rule rather than the exception as temperatures edge back upward toward November averages. It could be a good week to finish those autumn chores before the weather pattern shifts again.
Happy Sunday!
