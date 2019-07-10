The (very) brief respite from higher heat and humidity levels ends Wednesday for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
The sauna-like conditions of this past weekend eased a bit to begin the work week but that break is just about over. Today – Wednesday – the high pressure that provided the slightly drier air of the past couple days is sliding off the coast. That is allowing the return flow from its clockwise circulation to reintroduce higher dew points (i.e. humidity) into Fredericksburg.
Thus this afternoon’s high temperatures around 90 degrees will be supplemented by increasingly sticky conditions under sunny skies. That trend will continue tonight into Thursday as dew points climb back into the supremely muggy 70s while Fredericksburg area thermometers top out in the low 90s. Late tomorrow afternoon will also hold the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. The increasing heat and humidity will provide the fuel while the approach of a weak “cold” front across the Appalachian mountains will be the trigger for this convection.
The long term trend for July looks like a “rinse and repeat” of the hot and muggy conditions with scattered afternoon storms. The National Weather Service forecast for Fredericksburg through early next week shows daily high temperatures not budging from the low to mid-90s along with continued sticky humidity levels. A look further ahead (per the left graphic panel) shows the Fredericksburg area under a Slight Risk for excessive heat through July 23rd.
All eyes are on the northern Gulf of Mexico (right graphic panel) for the likely formation of a tropical storm that would receive the name Barry. Regardless of how strong this system becomes it is expected to aim a firehose of heavy rain at several Gulf Coast states. Those with travel plans down that way the next several days would be advised to keep an eye on potential flooding issues. This system likely won’t send rain directly to Fredericksburg but it could influence the overall precipitation pattern across the eastern half of the nation during the next week.
Happy Hump Day!