Memorial Day weekend 2019 is proving to be hot and stormy for Fredericksburg.
Yesterday (Saturday) brought several strong to severe storms across the northern third of Virginia including one that rolled southeastward across Stafford and King George counties near and after 8:00 pm. The left panel of the graphic shows wind damage reports received by the National Weather Service as blue dots. The right panel shows the rotation track of the storm with the red and yellow shades indicating areas of strongest low level rotation. No tornadoes were reported.
Today – Sunday – that scenario could be repeated as the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity firmly in the grip of yet another Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. A weak cold front sagging south out of Pennsylvania will help trigger storms this afternoon and evening as it interacts with the hot and steamy conditions. This afternoon’s high temperature will peak in the low 90s as dew points (i.e. humidity) remain in the miserably sticky range.
Monday will be a rinse and repeat weather day with more afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s around Fredericksburg in the slightly cooler air behind the cold front which will sag south of the I-64 corridor tomorrow. Hopefully the storms and rain will hold off until afternoon to keep the at least the morning Memorial Day remembrances dry. Those solemn occasions deserve quiet conditions as we remember those who have fallen in defense of our nation.
So be weather aware both today and tomorrow, keeping those weather warning sources (TV/radio, smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio, etc) handy. If warnings are issued for your location take shelter without delay. And given the heat’s effects on the body make sure to keep hydrated during this unofficial kickoff to summer in Fredericksburg.