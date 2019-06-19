The mugginess and precipitation will continue through Thursday around Fredericksburg.
A stubborn stationary front remains parked north of the Mason-Dixon line this Wednesday morning. An airmass replete with Gulf of Mexico heat and humidity has overspread the region south of that boundary. Thus uncomfortably sticky conditions will continue today and Thursday in the Fredericksburg vicinity.
Speaking of sticky the graphic illustrates why dew point is a much better descriptor than relative humidity when it comes to comfort vs. discomfort. Warmer air can hold more water vapor – represented by the blue shading – than cooler air. So although each cube of air registers 50% relative humidity, the right-most cube (95 degrees with a 74 degree dew point) holds a LOT more moisture and represents pretty miserable conditions compared to the other two cubes.
With that in mind, the dew point at Shannon Airport as I write this is in the low 70s, a pretty sticky situation. That will reflect today’s feeling outdoors as temperatures climb back into the mid-80s with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. No severe storms are expected in the area today but heavy rain and gusty outflow winds could topple more trees as happened across Spotsylvania and Caroline counties yesterday afternoon.
Thursday will be the culmination of this week’s active weather as a strong upper level short wave trough pushes a cold front across the region from west to east. Tomorrow’s high temperatures near 90 degrees (and, of course, sticky dew point levels) coupled with the dynamics provided by the trough and cold front will likely mean more severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center already has Fredericksburg under a Slight Risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe weather Thursday.
Tomorrow will be yet another day to keep weather warning sources (TV/radio, smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio, etc) close at hand. If a warning is issued for your location, take shelter immediately in the lowest level away from windows inside a sturdy structure. And, as always, remember the NOAA slogan: “If Thunder Roars, Go Indoors”.
Folks that are tired of the storms and stickiness should know the good news is that Friday and Saturday look much more pleasant. Details to follow in Friday morning’s blogpost.