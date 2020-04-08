Mid-week storms will give way to a cool-down by the weekend.
Fredericksburg has had a prolific introduction to thunderstorm season this week. The first round came through Tuesday afternoon while a smaller round #2 missed the ‘Burg after dark last night. Then, folks awakened to this (Wednesday) morning’s storms, triggered by an outflow boundary racing away from an overnight mesoscale convective system (MCS). That MCS faded as it crossed the mountains of West Virginia but the storms ahead of it caused some tree damage in the DC metro area during the early morning hours.
The sun will return by late morning and temperatures will top out in the low 80s (F) later today. A “cold” front will then push south of Fredericksburg during the early afternoon and gusty west winds will swap around out of the northwest. There may be another strong storm or two as that front comes through before some drier air filters into the region. The forecast surface map at 8 pm – see graphic – shows that boundary along the Virginia / North Carolina line with the next storm system already lurking over the Midwest.
Overnight, a squall line looks to form over the Ohio valley ahead of that next cold front. Fredericksburg area residents may well be awakened again Thursday morning by another line of storms rolling through. The boundary itself will cross the I-95 corridor near lunch time tomorrow bringing a few more showers and storms with it. Sunshine will return tomorrow afternoon along with westerly winds gusting over 30 mph behind the cold front. Temperatures will touch the 70 degree mark before slowly falling as cooler air invades the region.
Friday will then bring a reminder that it’s still early April as area thermometers start the day in the upper 30s and struggle upward only to the mid-50s during the afternoon. The strong west winds will continue as well, sustained at 10-15 and gusting over 25 mph. Don’t put those jackets away just yet!
