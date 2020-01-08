Mostly sunny and very breezy conditions will prevail on Hump Day in Fredericksburg.
Yesterday’s fast-moving storm system resulted in a few hours of snowfall which affected the evening commute home for many folks. The snow report map (left graphic panel) shows the forecast was spot on for location, with I-95 being the dividing line between accumulating snow and bare ground. Today's – Wednesday's – aftermath will resemble typical January-like conditions.
An upper level trough swinging across the Northeast this morning is triggering snow showers with a few snow squall warnings in northern Maryland into Pennsylvania. These relatively new warnings are being issued by the National Weather Service when fierce blinding snow accompanied by gusty winds is expected. These short notice events can reduce visibility and create havoc on highways.
That same trough is forcing a couple of snow showers east of the Blue Ridge mountains this morning but the bulk of those will remain north of the Fredericksburg area. Meanwhile a surface cold front is pushing across the mountains and will swap winds around from the northwest by lunchtime. Those winds will become very blustery this afternoon as shown on the wind gust forecast (right graphic panel). Sustained winds will reach 15-20 mph and could gust to 40 mph in and around the 'Burg.
Today will wind up mostly sunny locally with temperatures topping out in the mid-40s (F), right about average for this point of the month. Overnight the winds will abate, allowing Fredericksburg area thermometer readings to plunge to the low 20s by dawn Thursday. After that very chilly start tomorrow’s temperatures will only rise to the low 40s as sunshine gives way to increasing cloud cover ahead of the next storm system approaching from the west.
Above-average temperatures will return for Friday and last through the weekend but the price will be cloudy and rainy conditions in Fredericksburg. Meanwhile bundle up against today’s wind chills!
