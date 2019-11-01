The weekend features a return to calmer, sunnier, and cooler conditions for Fredericksburg.
Whew! What a wild Halloween! The strong autumn cold front which whooshed through Fredericksburg and vicinity created plenty of active weather around the region. Despite a number of tornado warnings issued across the region, the Storm Prediction Center’s storm report map currently shows a plethora of wind damage reports (blue dots on graphic) but no confirmed tornadoes. That may or may not change as the individual National Weather Service offices have a chance to sift through the information and decide whether to send out survey crews or not.
Meanwhile, the other weather story is the massive cold air advection behind the cold front. Temperatures at Shannon Airport tumbled from Thursday’s high of 80 degrees to this (Friday) morning’s low of 40 degrees. That surge of cold air meant brisk northwesterly winds all last night that look to continue today with gusts over 20 mph as area thermometers only rise to the mid-50s under sunny skies. November in Fredericksburg begins with average highs in the mid-60s so this month is starting with well below normal warmth.
Along with that thought, is the note that a Freeze Watch is in effect for early Saturday morning. As the winds calm overnight, the clear skies and dry air will allow Fredericksburg area temperatures to plunge to the low 30s. Sensitive outdoor plants should be protected from a possible frost or freeze tonight. Temperatures Saturday will then warm to the upper 50s under clear skies and much lighter breezes.
Tomorrow night is “Fall Back” time as we switch from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. Many timepieces these days do that automatically, but for those that don’t have that feature remember to set them back an hour before heading to bed Saturday evening. Those that forget run the risk of arriving an hour early to church and other events Sunday!
The weekend will finish with more sunny skies and slightly cooler thermometer readings behind another cold front that will pass through the Fredericksburg area during the wee hours Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures look to top out in the low 50s with a light northwest breeze stirring the air under sunny skies. That will set the stage for a cooler-than-average week.
Happy Friday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.