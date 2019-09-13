The 90s will take a break over the weekend in Fredericksburg.
Today’s – Friday’s – temperatures will be a shock to the system after midweek daily highs in the mid-90s. So far, today’s maximum temperature was registered just after midnight while this afternoon’s thermometer readings will only be in the low 70s. Overcast skies and an easterly wind are both clues that “Da Wedge” (cold air damming) is back in town.
A backdoor cold front that slipped south of Fredericksburg during the wee hours this morning is being pushed along by high pressure centered over New England. Cool air off the north Atlantic waters is providing the air conditioning today, hopefully mitigating recent electric bills. The moisture inherent in that maritime air will keep low clouds in place all day and will result in occasional light rain or drizzle.
Saturday a more typical cold front will approach Fredericksburg from the west. The numerical forecast models are usually too optimistic in how quickly the cool moist air will depart because “Da Wedge” is typically stubborn. There will be only peeks of sunshine tomorrow while afternoon temperatures struggle to reach the 80 degree mark. The approach of that western cold front will stoke a few thunderstorms Saturday evening, but nothing widespread or severe is expected.
Sunday will again feature mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine, but with warmer temperatures after that front pushes through the area. There will also be a small chance of a few showers while afternoon thermometer readings climb back into the mid-80s. However despite the clouds and moisture hanging around Fredericksburg this weekend, precipitation amounts will be relatively light.
That’s not necessarily good news for the region as Virginia continues to dry out per this week’s Drought Monitor (see graphic). The contrast between 2018’s flooding rains and this year’s aridity is striking. Typically, Fredericksburg’s drought-breakers this time of year are tropical systems and with the current activity in the tropics that could still occur. (Stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center for updates.)
Happy Friday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.