Very pleasant conditions will start the week in Fredericksburg.
The weather in 2020 has been very unusual in many places around the nation, including major flooding across southwest Virginia during May. Then this past Wednesday an early June derecho (yes, the “D” word) rampaged across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, creating havoc and knocking out power for millions of folks. And on top of that on Saturday another derecho raged across the Rocky Mountains of eastern Utah and western Colorado moving in an unusual northeasterly direction. Several warnings were issued which included forward motion estimates of the feature to be over 100 mph(!).
And then there’s Tropical Storm Cristobal, already the third named system of the Atlantic basin hurricane season which just began this past Monday. As shown on the left graphic panel Cristobal is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana before steamrolling up the Mississippi River valley. The center of circulation is expected to hold together all the way north into Canada, accompanied by a LOT of rain (right graphic panel) through midweek.
Fortunately the weather in the Fredericksburg area hasn’t been quite that wild, although Saturday’s cold front storms did result in three-quarter inch diameter hail reported near Massaponax. Cooler and dryer air behind the boundary has replaced the stickiness, with dew points having dropped from yesterday’s 70s (F) to the mid-50s this (Sunday) morning. Sunshine and light northerly breezes will make this afternoon’s highs in the mid-80s feel very comfortable.
Monday will continue the trend, looking and feeling like a carbon copy of today’s conditions with high temperatures again reaching the mid-80s under sunny skies. Unfortunately the pleasantness won’t last beyond tomorrow as high pressure slides off the coast tonight and allows southwesterly winds to kick in again. That will pump more heat and humidity into Fredericksburg and vicinity by Tuesday as the 90s return.
So enjoy the comfortable conditions today and tomorrow. Summertime is here to stay.
