The heat is (definitely!) on for the Fredericksburg area.
This – Sunday – morning’s temperatures and dew points foreshadow just how hot and sticky today will be. Area thermometers registered “low” temperatures only sagging to around the 70 degree mark with dew points at the same level. Under partly to mostly sunny skies temperatures this afternoon will pop up into the mid-90s while the heat index (combination of temperature and humidity) approaches 105 degrees. That may trigger a Heat Advisory later today.
A few showers and storms will be scattered around the region this afternoon but not many areas will see any rain relief from the heat. A more concerning factor is just how dry things are becoming...quite a contrast to last year’s very damp conditions! The graphic provides the Drought Monitor that was issued this past week with “Abnormally Dry” conditions impinging on Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Monday then looks even hotter than today as temperatures zoom into the upper 90s. It’s almost a certainty that the National Weather Service will issue a Heat Advisory tomorrow. And I wouldn’t be astonished if a few Fredericksburg area thermometers broach the triple digit mark during the hottest part of the day. Showers and storms are even less likely tomorrow so there'll be no help from that quarter.
The heat looks to continue throughout much of this week with daytime highs continuing in the mid- and upper 90s. Many locales will likely not drop below the 70 degree mark at night until Friday morning. The late week period will feature a cold front that will finally sweep the nastiest heat and humidity out of the area for a couple of days.
Summer is hanging tight! Remember to check on those most affected by the heat (the elderly and infirm) and keep an eye on pets as well. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate this week.