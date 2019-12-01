Gloomy skies and damp conditions will continue through Monday in Fredericksburg.
A powerful winter storm system is providing plenty of activity today – Sunday, December 1st – across the eastern half of the nation. A large upper level low pressure is over the Midwestern states as I compose this. This system has kicked out a complex series of surface low pressures and fronts ahead of it which are combining to send chilly rain to soak Fredericksburg and vicinity.
After some early drizzle the main body of rain will arrive late morning and depart after 4:00 o’clock this afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s today as a warm front won’t be able to erode a weak cold air damming wedge currently in place over the Fredericksburg area. Subfreezing air north of the Mason-Dixon line has prompted NOAA's Storm Prediction Center to issue a discussion regarding a freezing rain threat this morning for central and western Pennsylvania. Folks planning to travel through that area today should take notice.
A couple of cold fronts will push across the region late today and tonight but that won’t be the end of clouds and rain in the 'Burg. The aforementioned upper level low will spiral its way eastward across Virginia Monday, keeping clouds, showers, and even fog around much of the day. Temperatures tomorrow will top out only in the upper 40s. Then, as temperatures drop Monday night there is a chance of snow showers in and around Fredericksburg near midnight. No accumulation is expected.
Yesterday, November 30th, marked the official end of the Atlantic hurricane season. Per the graphic this year’s season produced 18 named storms of which 6 obtained hurricane status. Today, the first of December, ushers in the beginning of meteorological winter for the Northern Hemisphere. This marks the coldest three months of the annual temperature cycle. It doesn’t exactly match up with astronomical winter - which begins December 21st – but it’s a useful definition for meteorologists.
Happy Sunday!
