Rain and normal autumn temperatures will continue to be scarce in the Fredericksburg area.
The graphic, excerpted from a National Weather Service diagram, shows the percentage of normal rainfall amounts recorded over the past 30 days. The shading across Fredericksburg – black star – and Stafford county indicates less than 50% of average rainfall. Meanwhile, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and King George counties are even drier with less than 25% of normal rain gauge “fillage”. It’s a far cry from our 2018 overabundance of moisture.
This aridity looks to continue for quite a while along with warmer than average conditions given the current stubbornly persistent weather pattern. Today – Wednesday – will feel more comfortable than recent days after morning temperatures dipped into the low 50s. The dry air, clear skies, and light winds that allowed Fredericksburg area thermometers to plunge last night will provide decent conditions this afternoon as temperatures top out in the low 80s.
Thursday will then warm back into the upper 80s with southwesterly winds ahead of yet another “cold” front. This next surge of dry Canadian air may trigger a few scattered showers tomorrow afternoon but there just won’t be enough moisture for the soaking rainfall that is desperately needed. After the boundary moves through Fredericksburg, the breezes will swap around from the northwest and usher in cooler – well, less hot anyway - air for Thursday night and Friday.
The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on several systems, one of which is Tropical Storm Karen. The center of this storm looks to meander around the Atlantic Ocean between Puerto Rico and Bermuda for the next several days. Its path northward is blocked by the same high pressure dome that is keeping us warmer and drier than normal. Next week, Karen may drift westward toward the Bahamas but there’s a lot of uncertainty with the track this far ahead of time.
Happy Hump Day!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.