A quiet weather week lies ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
“Zonal flow” is the main factor driving this week’s weather in and around Fredericksburg. The jet stream will be oriented generally west-to-east without any major troughs or ridges that would create strong surface low pressure systems. Instead cool dry Canadian air will dominate conditions with temperatures at or just below November norms for the ‘Burg.
For example today (Sunday) and tomorrow with both be sunny with light breezes. Fredericksburg area thermometer readings will reach the mid- to upper 50s both afternoons. Monday morning temperatures will drop to near freezing again under the clear skies, calm winds, and dry air that favor radiational cooling. After slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday another weak cold front will usher in more cool air for the mid-week period.
Although statewide drought conditions have improved over the past few weeks the mostly dry weather this week won’t help that. Through next weekend Fredericksburg area precipitation totals will be very light and it looks like the lack of significant precipitation will continue through most of the following week as well.
Given that winter weather season is fast approaching keep in mind that long-range snow forecasts should be taken with a grain of salt (see graphic for details). The numerical models just aren’t good enough to accurately predict total accumulations more than a couple of days ahead of time. To get geeky for a moment using one run of a given model - a “deterministic” forecast - to predict snow is NOT wise. Most professional forecasters use “ensemble” forecasts that involve multiple runs of one or more models which provides a more well-rounded view of what may happen.
Oh, and hopefully everyone remembered to set their timepieces back an hour and didn’t arrive early to events this morning! Welcome back to Eastern Standard Time!
