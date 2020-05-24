The wedge has settled into place for Sunday but Monday looks brighter for Fredericksburg.
Circulation around high pressure centered over New England joined forces with our recent nemesis (that pesky upper level low now out over the Atlantic) overnight. Together the two features pushed a “backdoor” cold front southward through the Fredericksburg area during the wee hours this – Sunday – morning. The left graphic panel shows the surface map at 8:00 a.m. with the red and purple shaded sites reporting fog and/or overcast skies with northeasterly winds. The right graphic panel is the visible satellite image at roughly the same time showing the ‘Burg (yellow star) firmly under the cloud cover.
Thus another of this spring’s succession of cold air damming wedges is now in place across much of Virginia. Today will remain cloudy and cooler than Saturday as those northeast winds usher in chillier moist air from off the Atlantic. Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb only to the low 70s (F) this afternoon, several degrees below average for the date.
Overnight the breezes will relax a bit and temperatures will drop near the dew point. Monday could well begin with fog at many local sites. However the skies will clear as the morning wears on allowing the strong late May sunshine to boost afternoon temperatures back into the upper 70s, about average for Memorial Day in Fredericksburg.
Tuesday then looks to be mostly sunny with high temperatures again reaching the low 80s. The remainder of this last week of May will feature highs in the 80s accompanied by afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Summer is rapidly approaching!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.