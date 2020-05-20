Clouds and rain will dampen the remainder of the work week in Fredericksburg.
The persistent clouds, showers, and gusty northeasterly winds are all thanks to a “cutoff” upper level low pressure center meandering west of the Appalachians. The “cutoff” adjective describes why it isn’t going anywhere fast: it’s literally cut off from the jet stream. At the moment, that fast-moving ribbon of upper air winds has pushed well north into Canada so there is nothing to steer that stubborn low out of the area.
Today – Wednesday – skies will continue mostly cloudy after a peek or two of sunshine this morning and those northeasterly winds will continue to gust over 20 mph in and around Fredericksburg. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s, a good ten degrees below average for mid-May. The showers will stay southwest of the area much of today but they’ll return to the ‘Burg late tonight as the counterclockwise circulation around that low pressure pumps more moisture into the region.
Thursday will be damper than today but a bit less breezy as that pesky low finally begins to weaken somewhat. Fredericksburg area thermometers will struggle into the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon. The daylight hours will mostly bring light rain or drizzle but during the evening the precipitation will become steadier and heavier. The graphic shows the expected rain gauge totals by mid-day on Friday.
The next day with the word “sunny” in the forecast is Saturday. This Memorial Day weekend’s weather forecast continues to look much better than the current gloomy conditions...so hang onto to that positive thought!!
