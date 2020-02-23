The last Sunday of February will bring very nice conditions to Fredericksburg.
Word of advice: get out and enjoy today’s (Sunday’s) pleasant weather! Full sunshine, light winds, and afternoon temperatures which will climb into the upper 50s (F) are all reasons to soak in the outdoor ambience Mother Nature is providing on this late February day. Admittedly this morning did begin a bit chilly with Fredericksburg area thermometers dipping into the low 20s but things will improve quickly as day progresses.
That won’t be true for Monday, however. Tomorrow will start out with partial sunshine but by the noon hour Fredericksburg’s skies will become overcast as the next storm system approaches from the west. The chances of rain will increase during the afternoon, beginning as light showers after lunch. Temperatures will again be mild tomorrow with afternoon highs climbing back into the upper 50s.
Monday night the rain will become steadier although it couldn’t be considered a downpour. Tuesday looks damp and cloudy again with Fredericksburg area rain gauges totaling between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain overall. Showers will diminish Tuesday afternoon but will still be in the forecast through the evening hours.
The winter of 2019-2020 is rapidly waning with cold air remaining in short supply. The really frigid Northern Hemisphere temperatures are locked up over the Arctic circle by the sometimes-ballyhooed “Polar Vortex”. The left side of the graphic illustrates this winter’s status in which a strong jet stream (remember those very fast airliner speeds heading east across the Atlantic?) is keeping the chill well north of Fredericksburg. The right side of the graphic is more representative of past winters in which a weaker jet stream allowed the Arctic air to invade southern regions more often.
Rest assured there will be a few more chances of cooler-than-normal conditions this winter, with another one of those showing up on Fredericksburg’s doorstep later this week. But a sustained exposure to really cold temperatures isn’t in the cards this season.
Happy Sunday!
