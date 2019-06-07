A wet pattern is developing that will keep sunshine a scarce commodity in Fredericksburg for a while.
The graphic (courtesy College of DuPage) is a model representation for Saturday afternoon of the upper level winds. The first thing to note is that the jet stream - denoted by the purple arrows - has retreated well up into the eastern half of Canada. The second feature is an upper level low pressure center (red “L”) that is parked over western Kentucky and Tennessee. The latter won’t budge very far for several days as there isn’t any atmospheric forcing mechanism to move it along.
The result for Fredericksburg and vicinity will be cloudy and rainy skies over the next few days. The rainfall is actually a good thing since the area has been a bit dry for the past month after the past year’s overabundance of moisture. The bad news is that the only gleam of sunshine amid this weekend’s gloom looks to be Saturday afternoon. A surface cold front that slipped through the ‘Burg last night will continue its southward drift into the Carolinas and allow old Sol (the sun) to peek through the clouds for a few hours after lunch tomorrow.
Otherwise, the outdoors will be wet and cloudy this weekend. Temperatures today – Friday – will top out near 80 degrees under the cloud cover while tomorrow’s thermometer readings will climb into the low 80s with that afternoon sunshine. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s as the clouds hold fast all day. Total rainfall over the weekend will be almost an inch with higher amounts just south of the Fredericksburg area.
A glance ahead reveals more clouds and rain with only limited amounts of sunshine in the forecast until late next week. Even though the rain is needed ahead of the dryer summer months and the clouds will keep temperatures mild, the effect of an extended gloomy stretch on local psyches may not be positive. On the other hand those umbrellas will come in handy!