Hot and miserable would be accurate descriptors for Wednesday’s weather in Fredericksburg.
The center of an upper level ridge is sliding across the Outer Banks of North Carolina this – Wednesday – morning. Coupled with a double-barreled low pressure over the Midwestern states the resulting surface winds are forcing hot muggy air northward into Fredericksburg and vicinity today. Forecast high temperatures in the mid-90s (F) and dew points in the sticky low 70s will result in a heat index in the triple digits this afternoon as indicated by the circled parameter on the graphic.
That level of discomfort has been rare in the Fredericksburg area since last summer so folks haven’t had the chance to acclimate to it yet this season. Thus extreme care should be taken for those who work outdoors or don’t have access to an air-conditioned space. Drink plenty of liquids, take frequent breaks, wear light-colored clothing (helps reflect the sun’s rays), and keep an eye on others. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are truly things to avoid.
The Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg at the eastern edge of a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather today but the chances of storms before dark look pretty low. As a cold front slowly edges across the mountains overnight those chances will increase. By late Thursday morning that boundary will squeak across the I-95 corridor and fire storms in and around the ’Burg, some of which could be strong to severe (although the morning timing will lessen the available instability).
Thursday will be damp and cloudy as that front eventually stalls out over the Northern Neck. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with localities along and west of I-95 seeing up to a quarter-inch of rain before showers taper off during the afternoon. Meanwhile rain gauges closer to the Chesapeake Bay will register amounts upwards of an inch as showers and storms hang around over that area most of tomorrow.
The heat and humidity will then be swept away by a second cold front passage Friday. The weekend looks to bring mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures...but we’ll take a closer look at that in Friday’s Weather Blog post.
