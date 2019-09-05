This is a short Thursday morning update on Hurricane Dorian’s expected effects on the area.
As shown on the graphics from NWS Wakefield, much of the Northern Neck will see greater impacts from Dorian than the immediate Fredericksburg vicinity. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings (left panel) are in place for much of the area east of U.S. Route 301. The right graphic panel reinforces this with the yellow shading across those counties indicating the likelihood of sustained winds of tropical storm force (39-57 mph). Gusts could be even higher.
Rainfall amounts will also be greater closer to the Chesapeake Bay. Locations east and south of Tappahannock will receive 1-3 inches of rain from the storm. Combined with the expected windspeeds that might cause downed trees and power outages. Also, an easterly wind direction while Dorian’s center is still south of the region will pile up water on western shores of the Bay and the rivers that flow into it, including the Potomac and Rappahannock. That may cause some local flooding along those rivers tonight.
The timeframe for these effects will be this afternoon through about noon Friday. Meanwhile, the wind and rain will be much less of a factor in and around Fredericksburg. Friday will be breezy in the 15-20 mph range while rainfall totals will be less than a quarter-inch. Tomorrow’s blogpost will have details on the weekend forecast.
