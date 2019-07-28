Heat and higher humidity are both creeping back into Fredericksburg’s forecast.
The end of July into the beginning of August is typically a stagnant period for Fredericksburg’s weather and 2019 is following that rule. The graphic is the surface weather map at 8:00 a.m. this Sunday morning compiled by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. Today’s graphic looks very similar to the weather map for Monday and Tuesday, meaning not much change is in the works to begin this week.
Skies will be mostly clear today through Tuesday with light southerly winds slowly increasing local humidity levels. Daily high temperatures in the Fredericksburg vicinity will gradually rise from Saturday’s low 90s to the mid-90s today, tomorrow, and Tuesday. Thus outdoor conditions will steadily become hotter and stickier over the next 48-72 hours.
Rain chances will hold off until mid-week, however, as the atmosphere will remain weakly capped with relatively warm temperatures aloft inhibiting shower activity. By Wednesday an approaching “cold” front will provide the forcing mechanism to boost convective chances across the Piedmont. Showers and thunderstorms thus look to re-enter Fredericksburg’s forecast on Hump Day.
Meanwhile the “train” of tropical waves steaming westward off the coast of Africa and across the Atlantic has started its annual progression. We’ll keep an eye on any development chances but no organized activity appears to be on the near horizon.