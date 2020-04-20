The current rain parade will dampen Fredericksburg to start things off ahead of a late week deluge.
The low pressure center which fostered another yet round of severe weather across “Dixie Alley” yesterday and last night is motoring northeast toward Virginia’s Tidewater region this (Monday) morning. Fredericksburg is at the northern edge of the rain shield with less than a tenth of an inch expected in area rain gauges today. Meanwhile a cold front is edging its way southward through the ‘Burg as I write this.
The overall result for today will be light rain during the morning hours which will dissipate around lunchtime. The clouds will thin and the sun will return by mid-afternoon as temperatures only climb to the low 60s (F) with northerly breezes. Tonight, skies will remain partly cloudy and Fredericksburg area thermometers will drop back into the mid-40s by dawn Tuesday.
Tomorrow will then begin sunny with highs reaching the low 70s before another cold front zooms across the Mid-Atlantic. This next boundary will usher in chances of showers and even a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg under the western edge of a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather Tuesday. Showers and storms look to arrive between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. tomorrow.
The graphic is a forecast map of the energy at ~18,000 foot altitude at 8:00 p.m. Monday, with the progressive weather pattern very evident. Today’s storm, steered by the subtropical (southern) branch of the jet stream, is exiting off the East Coast. Tuesday’s disturbance, along the polar (northern) branch of the jet stream, will dive southeast from the Great Lakes region. And the soaking rain at the end of this week will be courtesy of the “wrinkle” now over southern California, another feature which will be pushed quickly eastward by the subtropical jet.
How does the saying go? “If you don’t like the weather right now wait __ minutes or hours?” A progressive weather pattern equals changeable conditions. Oh, yeah, that’s springtime in Fredericksburg.
