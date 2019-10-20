A wetter weather pattern is chipping away at the drought in the Fredericksburg area.
Things have changed over the past week as the jet stream has reverted to a more typical autumn position across the U.S. The result is a favorable setup for rainfall which today – Sunday – is being enhanced in the Fredericksburg area by moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Nestor, the center of which will track northeast across the Tidewater area later today. Rain will continue locally throughout most of this afternoon before finally tapering off near the 5 o’clock hour.
Portions of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties west of I-95 may even see some peeks of sunshine later today before official sunset occurs at 6:25 p.m. Temperatures won’t rise much from this morning’s low 50s, only climbing to the upper 50s this afternoon under the overcast skies. Overnight fog will be likely as there isn’t any definable push of dry air to scour out the moisture left behind by the precipitation.
Monday will thus start out foggy and overcast but skies will gradually clear by late morning, yielding at least partly sunny conditions. Fredericksburg area thermometers will begin the day in the upper 40s and top out in the upper 60s by mid-afternoon. Then tomorrow night clouds roll back in ahead of the next cold front that’ll be situated near the West Virginia / Virginia border early Tuesday morning.
This next boundary will bring a fair amount of rain with it, adding to today’s beneficial moisture. The graphic shows the three day expected precipitation accumulations through Tuesday evening with the Fredericksburg vicinity squarely in the shaded area indicating 2+ inches. That will help chip away at the local drought conditions.
