Late March in Fredericksburg: rain, sunshine, rain again.
The overall weather pattern this last week of March continues to be progressive, meaning weather systems are flowing west-to-east with somewhat monotonous regularity. The culprit is the split jet stream flow as illustrated on the graphic. The polar jet is keeping cold air locked up over Canada while the subtropical jet is providing copious moisture flow from both the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico source regions.
The effect on local weather this week will be alternating days with rain and sun. Today – Monday – a low pressure center moving northeast along the coast is fostering plentiful precipitation in and around Fredericksburg. Area rain gauges will collect up to another half-inch or so near the I-95 corridor while sites closer to the Chesapeake Bay may see as much as another inch of liquid. Overcast skies plus northerly winds will keep temperatures cooler than late March averages, topping out only near 50 degrees (F) this afternoon.
On the other hand, Tuesday will dawn dry and sunny and temperatures will climb back near average, reaching 60 degrees on many local thermometers. The fly in tomorrow’s ointment will be clouds which will roll back in during the afternoon hours ahead of yet another weather system approaching from the southwest. Precipitation will reenter the Fredericksburg vicinity Tuesday night and thus Wednesday will be another mostly rainy day.
This alternating pattern will then repeat, bringing a sunny Thursday and then a wet Friday. The good news is that temperatures will be on the rise toward the end of the week. We’ll take a closer look at that in Wednesday’s blogpost.
