This is a “Tuesday special” edition of the Weather Blog.
Fredericksburg's severe weather season is about to begin with a bang today (Tuesday) and tonight. The cold front that sagged south yesterday has pushed back north as a warm front this morning and is currently perched just south of the 'Burg. That boundary will creep northward today and stall out in the Potomac River vicinity by nightfall.
As the front settles into place, several upper level perturbations will zip southeastward along the jet stream which is streaming overhead the Old Dominion. Each of those disturbances will trigger strong to severe storms in and around Fredericksburg which is why the Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe weather. As shown on the top forecast panel the first round of storms could arrive near or just after 3:00 pm this afternoon.
Round #2 will follow the first batch, arriving just after dark near 9:00 pm this evening. And then to cap it all off, an even stronger group of storms (round #3) will blast through Fredericksburg just before sunrise Wednesday morning. Each of these rounds of storms has the potential for large hail and damaging straight line winds along with flooding rain and frequent lightning. Tornadoes are not expected to be a significant threat although brief spinups are possible in any severe thunderstorm.
This is a good day for folks to ensure they have more than one way to receive weather warnings. NOAA weather radios, smartphones (turn the emergency alerts ON and turn off “Do Not Disturb”!!!), radio/TV, local emergency management text alerts, and communication with friends and family are all good methods. However for the early morning storms Wednesday make sure that at least one of those methods can awaken family members in order to take shelter if severe weather threatens.
Be safe and stay weather aware today and tonight!
