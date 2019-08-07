Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in the Fredericksburg area.
A weak cold front is beginning its slow trudge from the Ohio valley across the Appalachians as I write this. That boundary, pushed along by a moderately strong upper air trough, will fire up thunderstorms in the juicy air over the Piedmont this (Wednesday) afternoon. Per the graphic the Storm Prediction Center has thus issued a Slight Risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe weather across the Old Dominion east of the Blue Ridge mountains.
Today’s temperatures will top out in the low 90s around the Fredericksburg area before the convection begins to affect the area anytime from 4:00 p.m. onward. Several weather models are indicating a couple rounds of storms that will last into the evening hours so if your location doesn’t see action during the afternoon don’t relax your guard. The main storm threats will be strong straight line winds and large hail but some localized flooding could occur as well. And, as always, “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors” since lightning is always a threat in thunderstorms.
This front won’t usher in significantly cooler or drier air behind it so Thursday will be hot and humid with highs again in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. However, that will change on Friday as another stronger, cold front crosses the region. Behind this second boundary, daily high temperatures will be a couple degrees lower but the most welcome change will be a drop in the dew points (i.e. humidity). The weekend weather looks relatively comfortable for August.
Back to today: I fully expect the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch this afternoon for the entire area to indicate that conditions are ripe for severe storms. If a Warning (severe weather is imminent) is issued for your location, take shelter in the lowest level of a sturdy building, not a patio or porch. And have more than one method of receiving such warnings at your fingertips: NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc.
Keep weather aware this afternoon and evening!