The entire Fredericksburg area is in for a wild weather ride Sunday and Sunday night.
A powerful low pressure system that has already fostered more than a dozen tornado reports across the South is lifting northeast through the Ohio valley today (Sunday). Given the very strong winds both at the surface and aloft associated with this system, the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather today and tonight. This setup looks to produce a couple of rounds of severe storms, one late this afternoon and another more dangerous one after midnight.
The warm front associated with this low pressure center will lift north of Fredericksburg today, swapping surface winds around from the south. Those winds will gust to 25+ mph and will contribute to the severe potential. Area thermometers will soar to near 80 degrees this afternoon before an initial batch of storms approaches the ‘Burg near or just after 6:00 o’clock. Confidence on the severity of this first round of storms is a bit low with several forecast models disagreeing on just how much instability will be available this afternoon.
However, it is very likely that severe weather watches and even warnings will be issued later today which cover the Fredericksburg area. Residents should have several methods of receiving this information (top panel of graphic). Any convection that does fire up this afternoon will be well ahead of an approaching cold front and will have the potential to grow into supercell thunderstorms. These formidable storms don’t often happen here in Virginia, but they can produce all manner of severe weather including tornadoes (bottom panel of graphic). Therefore, folks should have their emergency sheltering plans ready to enact if warnings are issued.
Then, the second round of storms will pass through Fredericksburg late tonight after most folks are in bed. This looks to be in the form of a strong squall line that will roar through the region during the wee hours after midnight. Damaging straight line winds are likely with the potential for large hail and even a couple of brief tornadoes being possible. Again, having several ways to receive weather warnings loud enough to awaken sleepers is very important for safety.
By dawn Monday, the worst weather will be offshore as the cold front pushes through Fredericksburg. Tomorrow will start out cloudy, but will quickly turn sunny with vigorous west winds gusting up to 30 mph behind the boundary. Temperatures Monday will feel chilly with drier air and highs only in the mid-60s to accompany the breezy conditions. Those winds won’t moderate much tomorrow and will continue to gust to 20+ mph tomorrow night.
Be safe and monitor weather conditions today and tonight!