This is a brief Tuesday morning update regarding today's potential for severe weather around Fredericksburg.
As of this writing, the Storm Prediction Center still has the Fredericksburg area under an Enhanced Risk - level 3 of 5 - for severe weather today but there is one big mitigating factor that casts doubt on that. The left panel of the graphic shows the morning visible satellite view with a radar frame overlay. The mesoscale convective complex (MCS) over West Virginia will steam due east across the Old Dominion this morning, bringing some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder and leaving behind persistent debris clouds.
The presence of those clouds will mask the sunshine and thus inhibit convection later today despite the low level stickiness. The right panel is a simulated radar view at 4:00 pm today from the one short range model (the HRRR) that matches up well with the reality of this morning's conditions. In this depiction the strong to severe storms remain along and south of I-64 this afternoon.
MCS's are notorious for roiling both the atmosphere and weather forecasts as they don't always follow nice neat rules. Regardless, it would be wise to keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and evening. Also, make sure to have more than one way to receive weather warnings (local TV/radio, smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio, etc) and take action if a warning is issued for your location.