Big changes are on the way for Fredericksburg’s weather Wednesday evening.
This – Wednesday – morning’s foggy conditions prevail over the Piedmont all the way from the Mason-Dixon line south into North Carolina. Low level surface moisture coupled with overnight temperatures which dropped near the dew point set the stage for the lowered visibility this morning. The Fredericksburg area is situated between two stationary fronts, one draped over southern Virginia and the other hanging just west of the Appalachian mountains.
By early afternoon, the surface weather map will resemble the left graphic panel, with one low pressure (red "L") centered over Tidewater while another is perched atop southwest Virginia. Overall, that will spell mostly cloudy conditions in and around Fredericksburg today with temperatures slowly climbing to highs in the upper 50s (F). A chance of light showers exists during the day but the main action will arrive after dark.
A squall line will form ahead of the cold front associated with the western low pressure. That will mean heavier showers - perhaps containing some thunder - reaching western Stafford and Spotsylvania counties between 8:00 and 9:00 o’clock this evening. Today’s cloudy skies will hold down the potential for severe weather but there is a small chance as shown on the right graphic panel. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Virginia under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather with strong straight line winds the main threat.
The cold front itself will pass through Fredericksburg near midnight tonight and open the door to another reminder that it’s still winter. This next reminder will arrive on blustery winds and the accompanying chill will stick around for several days. Tomorrow will be sunny, but colder than normal for late February, with temperatures topping out in the mid-40s and with brisk westerly winds gusting to 30 mph.
A quick peek ahead at the weekend shows sunny skies with afternoon temperatures only in the mid-40s for Fredericksburg and vicinity. We’ll take a closer look in Friday’s blogpost.
