A cool Monday will follow a showery Sunday afternoon for Fredericksburg.
The very progressive springtime pattern continues to bring changeable weather to the Fredericksburg area. On the graphic (courtesy College of DuPage) the added annotations show a low pressure center crossing the upper Chesapeake Bay at 2 p.m. this Sunday afternoon. The associated warm front - red line - has already pushed north of the ‘Burg as I write this while the cold front - blue line - will pass through the city this afternoon.
Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s today even though this morning’s bright sunshine will be eclipsed by clouds already moving in from the west. Southerly winds will continue to pump warm moist air into the area until the aforementioned cold front interferes. That boundary will trigger some showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms (nothing severe is expected) near 3 p.m. as it plows across the I-95 corridor. Winds will swap around from the northwest before the dinner hour, gusting to 25 mph as cooler Canadian air pours into Fredericksburg and vicinity overnight.
Monday will dawn rather chilly for late April with morning lows in the mid-40s accompanied by a northerly breeze. Tomorrow will be sunny but cooler than average with afternoon temperatures only reaching the mid-60s. But then tomorrow night that prior cold front will lift back northward as a warm front, pushed by yet another system gathering strength over central sections of the nation.
Then from Tuesday through the end of the work week temperatures look to be warmer than average with daily highs topping out in the 80s. That may herald yet another round of strong thunderstorms ahead of a vigorous cold front by the end of the week. We’ll see.