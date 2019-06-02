June starts off in Fredericksburg feeling more like...June.
The heat and humidity of recent days has backed off as an abnormally strong early season “Bermuda High” has moved away thanks to an overall weather pattern shift. The graphic indicates this month (June) is expected to bring normal daily high temperatures across the eastern half of the nation. In Fredericksburg average daily highs begin June at 80 degrees and end the month in the upper 80s.
Today – Sunday – will be a bit above normal with highs in the upper 80s ahead of a strong cold front. However dew points and thus humidity levels won’t be as oppressive as last week's steam bath. Skies will be clear during the morning hours but clouds from decaying showers over West Virginia early today look to roll across the region by lunchtime.
Then as that front gets closer showers and thunderstorms can be expected anytime from 4:00 pm onward today. Some of those storms could contain high winds and hail given that the Fredericksburg area is covered by a Slight Risk for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center. It’s that time of year so storms shouldn’t come as a surprise. Make sure to have several ways to receive weather warnings (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) this afternoon and evening.
Behind this boundary the Fredericksburg vicinity will bask in more spring-like conditions to begin the work week. After morning lows in the upper 50s Monday afternoon temperatures will top out only in the mid-70s with breezy northwest winds Bright sunshine and low humidity will be the order of the day.
Showers and storms will make a reappearance by midweek but those hot and sticky 90s won’t be back for a while. Let’s keep those for July and August…!!