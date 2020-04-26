Clouds and rain will end the weekend but sunshine looks to begin the week around Fredericksburg.
This current weather pattern has provided plenty of clouds, dampness, and cooler than average conditions this month. Fredericksburg area temperatures Friday only topped out in the mid-60s (F) - despite a forecast of low 70s passed along by this blog(!) – and those readings were duplicated Saturday. Today (Sunday) is beginning cloudy and damp but help is on the way as shown on this morning’s water vapor satellite graphic.
Low pressure (red “L”) at the surface and upper levels is swirling over the Ohio valley and will trudge eastward across northern Virginia today. As it does so dry air in the upper levels (yellow shading) is being ushered into the region by the jet stream. That drying will aid in two things: thinning out the overcast after lunch such that the sun will peek through a bit and providing the setup for a line of showers and thunderstorms to roll through Fredericksburg after 5:00 p.m.
A couple of those storms could reach severe levels so Fredericksburg area residents should have an eye to the sky this afternoon and keep weather warning sources (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) handy. Area thermometers will top out at or just above 70 degrees today which is the average for late April. As that low pressure spins overhead and off the coast more clouds and showers will be possible this evening.
Monday will start out cloudy with a few residual showers but the sun will reappear by late morning. Gusty northwesterly winds will advect (i.e. “transport”) cooler air into the Fredericksburg vicinity while temperatures tomorrow rise from morning lows in the mid-40s to afternoon highs in the mid-60s. And for some good news Tuesday also looks to be sunny and dry with calmer winds and slightly warmer temperatures.
Happy Sunday!
