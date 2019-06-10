Monday and Tuesday will have split weather personalities for Fredericksburg.
Today will be one of those rainy Mondays that songs have been written about. The Fredericksburg area will be stuck under continued cloud cover accompanied by showers. However per the models, a warm front draped across the southeastern third of Virginia this morning will surge north and west. That will swap surface winds around from the south and pump warm and humid Gulf of Mexico air into the ‘Burg this afternoon to replace the existing cool and humid air from off the Atlantic.
Temperatures later today will rise into the low 80s with – perhaps! - a brief glimpse of the sun ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. That feature will usher in more showers and maybe a rumble of thunder near evening. The amount of precipitation projected to fall today on top of what arrived over the weekend has prompted NOAA to issue Marginal and Slight Risks of excessive rainfall across the Old Dominion (see graphic). Fredericksburg lies under the former category so there is a chance of local flash flooding later today into tonight.
Now for the good news! The cold front that will pass through tonight will leave behind a refreshing Canadian air mass for Tuesday. Tomorrow looks to be sunny and dry with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s around the Fredericksburg area. A brisk northwesterly wind will help dry things off Tuesday and chase the stickiness outta here. Tomorrow night the dry air and clear skies will combine to allow area thermometers to drop into the mid-50s, a level that begs for windows to be opened!
Dry and pleasant conditions will continue into Wednesday for a nice break from the sogginess but Thursday will turn wet again. Next weekend, you ask? Stay tuned...