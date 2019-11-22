A couple rounds of rain will dampen the area through the first part of the weekend in Fredericksburg.
This – Friday – morning a cold front is wending its way across the Appalachian Mountains. Ahead of it, warm moist air has encompassed the Fredericksburg vicinity with morning low temperatures that never dropped below 50 degrees (F). The front plowing into this juicy airmass will bring showers by late morning with most of the area seeing precipitation before the lunch hour. This first round won’t last long with the rain ending between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. after the boundary pushes through.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s early this afternoon before the cold front arrives and skies will then clear out behind the boundary. Many locales will thus likely see a few peeks of sunshine before Sol (our sun) sinks below the horizon this evening. Fredericksburg area thermometers will drop to the freezing mark overnight and Saturday will begin with morning sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow will top out only in the mid-40s as the air behind the cold front is of chilly Canadian origin.
More clouds will envelop Fredericksburg by lunchtime tomorrow as system #2 approaches. An upper level disturbance now over the Plains states will scoot eastward tonight and force a “wrinkle” to form along the aforementioned cold front. The resulting surface low pressure will bring a chilly rain into the ‘Burg late Saturday afternoon. This second round of precipitation will constitute the bulk of the weekend’s accumulation.
Rain from system #2 will end early Sunday morning and sunshine will return to Fredericksburg before lunchtime. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the lower 50s accompanied by northwesterly winds that will gust over 20 mph at times. Total expected rainfall from these two systems (left graphic panel) look to be in the one inch range with a bit more south and east of the ‘Burg. That’ll help alleviate the dry conditions (right panel) that continue to plague our region.
The weekend won't be a total washout but keep the rain gear handy!
