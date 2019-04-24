After a sunny start to the work week clouds will be on the increase ahead of the weekend.
A weak cold front drifted south through Fredericksburg during the wee hours last night. As that boundary slowly stalls out across the southern third of Virginia today (Wednesday) the morning’s clouds and light scattered showers will gradually fade. Drier conditions and at least partly sunny skies will dominate the afternoon hours with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees. Tonight’s skies will be partly cloudy with area thermometers dropping into the mid-50s.
Thursday will be a transition day as low pressure developing over the southern Plains states begins its march up the Ohio valley. Rain chances in Fredericksburg will thus slowly increase throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. By late afternoon showers and even a few thunderstorms will dampen the ground and perhaps wash out some of the overabundant pollen. Temperatures will max out in the mid-70s with light easterly winds bringing in cool moist air from off the Atlantic.
Friday looks to be a cloudy and wet day with thunderstorms during the afternoon. At this point no severe weather is expected, which is a dramatic switch from last Friday’s wildness(!). A secondary low pressure center will form along the stalled front and track across the Tidewater area Friday night. Rain totals across the Fredericksburg area look to be about half an inch but the Northern Neck could see double that amount.
Overall the next couple of weeks look drier than normal as indicated on the graphic. But the weekend, you ask? It looks sunny and pleasant at this point. More on those details in Friday’s blogpost.