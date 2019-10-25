The easing of Fredericksburg’s drought conditions will continue this weekend.
The overall weather pattern of the past two weeks has brought increased rainfall along with interludes of very pleasant autumn weather to the Fredericksburg area. Today (Friday) will feature more of the latter with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 70s. The partial sunshine will be filtered through high clouds that are streaming eastward thanks to increasing moisture at the jet stream level.
A weak cold front is draped from New England southwest across the Ohio valley this morning and will slowly sag south and east this evening. That boundary will reach Fredericksburg and vicinity during the wee hours Saturday morning before dissipating and falling apart. Little or no rain is expected from this particular boundary but it will foster cloudy skies tomorrow. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will still reach the upper 60s.
Showers will begin popping up Saturday evening as the next weather feature approaches. Low pressure currently centered over the central Gulf Coast states will be over the Great Lakes by dawn Sunday. That system will drag a warm front northward through Fredericksburg during the early morning hours Sunday and the increasingly moist air mass will bring a steady rain during the first half of the day. Area thermometers will register highs in the mid-70s before the cold front associated with the low pressure system brings heavier showers and perhaps some thunderstorms during the late afternoon.
The rainfall this weekend will foster more drought relief. The top graphic panel is this week’s Drought Monitor which shows significant improvement over past weeks (even though this past Tuesday’s rain isn’t included). The bottom panel shows the expected rainfall through 8:00 a.m. Monday. The Fredericksburg vicinity will see another half-inch or so in area rain gauges which will further alleviate the dry conditions.
Sunday's regular Weather Blog post will be preempted by other weather-related activities so look for the next post Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.