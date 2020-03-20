Spring has arrived and so will another rollercoaster temperature swing in Fredericksburg.
Welcome to the first full day of astronomical spring which officially arrived at 11:49 pm EDT last night. Thanks to 2020 being a leap year (inserting an extra day into the calendar) this was the earliest appearance spring has made in quite a while. The satellite image from the 2019 arrival of spring - see graphic - shows the terminator running north-to-south, something that only occurs on the equinox.
Just in time for spring, the next 24 hours will feature a major change in the weather in the Fredericksburg area. Today (Friday) will feel like summer again with afternoon temperatures for the second consecutive day climbing into the low 80s (F). Winds will be out of the southwest gusting over 25 mph at times and skies will be mostly cloudy with only a few peeks of sunshine.
The southwest winds and the approach of a cold front will combine to bring scattered showers in and around Fredericksburg by late morning. Near the dinner hour, a few thunderstorms could weave their way through the region as a fading squall line crosses the mountains and makes it way eastward across Virginia. The actual cold front passage through the ‘Burg will be after midnight and could also feature a couple of thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected at the moment but stay alert anyway.
After the cold front passes through Saturday, we'll see temperatures 30 degrees cooler than today's with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-50s. Showers will come to an end during the morning hours with some sunny breaks visible after lunch. Winds will be out of the north at 7-10 mph, less gusty than today. Total rain amounts through tomorrow morning look to total less than a quarter-inch in Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Sunday will dawn with chilly temperatures in the upper 30s under mostly clear skies. However, another cold air damming situation will set up to end the weekend with clouds rolling back in during the afternoon. Fredericksburg area thermometers will rise only to the low 50s on Sunday accompanied by northeasterly breezes. Rain will then reenter the forecast Sunday night with the beginning of next week looking rather wet.
Happy Friday!
